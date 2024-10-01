PM Modi Announces 'Jamaica Marg' In Delhi, Says India-Jamaican Ties Will Grow Faster

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced the renaming of the road in front of the Jamaican High Commission in New Delhi as 'Jamaica Road'.This is seen as a significant push to India- Jamaica relations as the road PM Modi said 'will pave the path for India-Jamaica deep friendship and cooperation for future generations'. New Delhi also officially opened the Jamaican High Commission. The High Commission features artistic displays of iconic Jamaican personalities, places, landscapes, food and culture.
Jamaican PM Andrew Holness is on his maiden visit to India and on Tuesday called on PM Modi in Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen ties and enhance cooperation in trade, investment, renewable energy, digital transformation, development partnership, education, capacity building and P2P connect.
Addressing the joint press statements, PM Modi said, "We are ready to share our experience with Jamaica in areas like public infrastructure, small industries, biofuel, innovation, health, education, agriculture. In the field of defence, we will move forward on training and capacity building of Jamaica's army by India. Organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism are our common challenges. We agree to face these challenges together. We will also be happy to share our successful experience in the space sector with Jamaica".
"In today's meeting, we also discussed many global and regional issues. We agree that all tensions and disputes should be resolved through dialogue. We will continue our efforts together to ensure global peace and stability. India and Jamaica have a common opinion that reforms are necessary in all global institutions, including the United Nations Security Council. We will continue to work together to give them a contemporary look", he said.
PM Modi pointed out four Cs that characterise the India-Jamaica relations while reiterating that India has always been a reliable and committed development partner in Jamaica's development journey. Through ITEC and ICCR scholarships, India has contributed to the skills, development and capacity building of the people of Jamaica."
"India and Jamaica are unanimous that reform of all global institutions, including the United Nations Security Council, is necessary. We will continue to work together to give them a contemporary look. India and Jamaica relations are based on our shared history, shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties. Four Cs characterise our relations – Culture, Cricket, Commonwealth and CARICOM. I am very pleased to welcome Prime Minister Holness and his delegation to India. Today for the first time the Prime Minister of Jamaica has come on a bilateral visit to India. That is why we give special importance to this visit. We are ready to share our experience with Jamaica in areas like digital public infrastructure, small industries, biofuel, innovation, health, education, and agriculture. In the field of defence, we will move forward on the training and capacity building of the Jamaica Army by the Indian army" PM Modi told his Jamaican counterpart.
India's push to CARICOM
India's outreach to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations reflects a growing strategic, diplomatic and economic engagement with the Caribbean region. CARICOM, comprising 15 member states, represents a bloc that has been increasingly important to India as it looks to enhance its global partnerships, particularly in regions like the Caribbean, which offer both strategic maritime positioning and a growing market for trade and investment.
India has increased high-level diplomatic visits and multilateral engagements with CARICOM nations. For instance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with CARICOM leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2019, showcasing India's intent to strengthen ties.
High-Level Meetings: India hosted CARICOM leaders at various forums, signalling its intention to be a key partner in the region. India has provided support to CARICOM countries in multilateral forums, especially on issues like climate change, disaster resilience, and sustainable development.
As small island developing states, CARICOM nations are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. India has committed to supporting these countries with technical assistance, capacity building, and financing for climate adaptation projects.
Grants and Aid: India extended a $14 million grant for projects in CARICOM countries and a $150 million line of credit for solar energy and climate change-related projects. These initiatives are part of India's broader efforts to share its expertise in renewable energy and sustainable development, particularly through its International Solar Alliance (ISA).
It is pertinent to note that India has also provided assistance to CARICOM nations affected by natural disasters, such as hurricanes, further cementing its role as a partner in the region. India views the Caribbean as a potential market for its products and services, including pharmaceuticals, information technology, and renewable energy solutions. CARICOM, in turn, can benefit from India's growing economy and demand for products like agricultural goods and raw materials.
Jamaica is one of the Girmitya countries with a 70,000-strong Indian diaspora, who act as a living bridge between India and Jamaica. India was one of the first countries to recognise Jamaica after it became an independent nation. Diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica were established on August 12, 1962. Following the visit of PM Indira Gandhi to Jamaica (1975), a resident Mission was established in Kingston in 1976. A Resident Mission of Jamaica in India started functioning in 2020.