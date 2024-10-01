ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Announces 'Jamaica Marg' In Delhi, Says India-Jamaican Ties Will Grow Faster

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced the renaming of the road in front of the Jamaican High Commission in New Delhi as 'Jamaica Road'.This is seen as a significant push to India- Jamaica relations as the road PM Modi said 'will pave the path for India-Jamaica deep friendship and cooperation for future generations'. New Delhi also officially opened the Jamaican High Commission. The High Commission features artistic displays of iconic Jamaican personalities, places, landscapes, food and culture.

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness is on his maiden visit to India and on Tuesday called on PM Modi in Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen ties and enhance cooperation in trade, investment, renewable energy, digital transformation, development partnership, education, capacity building and P2P connect.

Addressing the joint press statements, PM Modi said, "We are ready to share our experience with Jamaica in areas like public infrastructure, small industries, biofuel, innovation, health, education, agriculture. In the field of defence, we will move forward on training and capacity building of Jamaica's army by India. Organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism are our common challenges. We agree to face these challenges together. We will also be happy to share our successful experience in the space sector with Jamaica".

"We have decided to name the road in front of the Jamaica High Commission in Delhi as “Jamaica Marg”.This road will pave the way for our deep friendship and cooperation for future generations", the Prime Minister said.

"In today's meeting, we also discussed many global and regional issues. We agree that all tensions and disputes should be resolved through dialogue. We will continue our efforts together to ensure global peace and stability. India and Jamaica have a common opinion that reforms are necessary in all global institutions, including the United Nations Security Council. We will continue to work together to give them a contemporary look", he said.

"I have had the opportunity to meet him several times and each time I have felt his commitment to strengthen relations with India. I am confident that his visit will give new energy to our bilateral relations as well as our engagement with the entire Caribbean region. India and Jamaica's relations are based on our shared history, shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties. The Four Cs characterise our relations, Culture, Cricket, Commonwealth and CARICOM (Caribbean Community). Trade and investment between India and Jamaica are growing. India has always been a reliable and committed development partner in Jamaica's development journey. Through ITEC and ICCR scholarships, we have contributed to the skills, development and capacity building of the people of Jamaica", PM Modi noted.

