PM Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez Pause Vadodara Roadshow To Meet Differently-Abled Artist Diya Gosai

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez during their roadshow here on Monday paused and moved out of the convoy to meet Divyang (differently-abled) artist Diya Gosai, a student from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, who was eagerly waiting along the route with her artwork.

Diya had positioned herself along the road holding framed portraits she had created of both Prime Minister Modi and Spanish PM Sanchez. As the leaders' convoy approached, the two Prime Ministers noticed her display and decided to stop to greet Diya, who had been looking forward to their arrival.

According to an official statement, "The entire caravan of the road show passed from the side and both Prime Ministers' eyes fell on this girl." Diya then presented the portraits to PM Modi and PM Sanchez, who "gladly accepted" her gift, expressing their best wishes for her future.

This unique moment added a memorable highlight to the roadshow, held to celebrate the two leaders' visit to inaugurate Tata Advanced Systems Ltd's aircraft assembly plant here.

PM Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus here. During the event, Sanchez highlighted the cultural and industrial ties between India and Spain while reminiscing about the collaboration between renowned Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia and Indian musician Ravi Shankar in the late 1960s.

A total of 56 aircraft are there under the C-295 programme, of which 16 are being delivered directly by Airbus from Spain and the remaining 40 are to be made in India. Tata Advanced Systems Ltd is responsible for making these 40 aircraft in India. This facility will be the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India. (With ANI Inputs)