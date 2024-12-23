ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Charan Singh

PM Modi paid tribute to former PM Charan Singh on his birthday, praising his dedication and spirit of service to the country.

Former prime minister Charan Singh
Former prime minister Charan Singh (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 49 minutes ago

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, describing him as a true well-wisher of the poor and farmers.

In a post on X, Modi said Singh's dedication and spirit of service to the country will continue to inspire everyone. Born in 1902 to a Jat family in western Uttar Pradesh, Singh went on to become a prominent leader, especially in north India, and an axis of anti-Congress politics after he quit the Congress. He also served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The Modi government bestowed the Bharat Ratna on him this year, acknowledging his contribution to public life. His grandson Jayant Singh is a minister in the BJP-led NDA government.

