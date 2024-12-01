'BSF Stands As Critical Line Of Defence, Embodying Courage...' : PM Modi On Raising Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Border Security Force Raising Day on Sunday and said that their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation.

"Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation," PM Modi said in a post on X. The BSF, which is the largest border guarding force in the world with a strength of nearly 2.65 lakh personnel, celebrates its Raising Day every year on December 1.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted BSF on its raising day saying that the soldiers of the Central Armed Police Force stand as a resolute shield, safeguarding the honour and aspirations of India with unwavering determination. Shah took to X to share his wishes to the border guarding force, which is responsible for guarding 3,323 km of India-Pakistan and 4,096 km of India-Bangladesh border, on the event pointing that the the courage, selflessness, and willingness of BSF personnel to make the ultimate sacrifice epitomize the spirit of service to the nation.

Shah said that the indomitable valour and sacrifices of BSF personnel have not only fortified India's borders but also inspired generations of patriots to uphold the ideals of a flourishing and secure nation."Raising day greetings to the personnel of the BSF and their families. The soldiers of the @BSF_India have safeguarded the honour and the ambitions of Bharat with the fiercest determination, never thinking twice about laying down their lives for it. Their valour and sacrifices are the undying wellspring of inspiration that has raised generations of patriots to ensure that our nation continues to flourish forever. My solemn homage to the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," Shah posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also extended his greetings to BSF India personnel and their families. "On BSF Raising Day, I extend my greetings to BSF India personnel and their families.

Mandated to guard the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, the BSF is the only force of the nation with a distinctly defined wartime as well as peace-time role.

The force has successfully proved its mettle in accomplishing every task assigned to it in times of war and peace situation while ensuring peace and tranquillity on the border.

The BSF troops, deployed in the most challenging terrain and remote locations, have been serving as the guardians of India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Till 1965, India's border with Pakistan was manned by the State Armed Police Battalion. On April 9, 1965, Pakistan attacked Sardar Post, Chhar Bet and Beria Bet in Kutch. This exposed the inadequacy of the State Armed Police to cope with armed aggression, due to which the Government of India felt the need for a specialised, centrally controlled Border Security Force that would be armed and trained to man the international border with Pakistan. As a result of the recommendations of the Committee of Secretaries, the Border Security Force came into existence on December 1, 1965.

Initially, in 1965, BSF was raised with 25 battalions and, with the passage of time, was expanded as per the requirement of the nation to fight against militancy in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeast region. The BSF, with a sanctioned strength of over 2,65,000 personnel spread across 192 battalions, is responsible for securing India's borders stretching over 6,386.36 kilometres with Pakistan and Bangladesh.