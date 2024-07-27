ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, Amit Shah Extend Their Wishes to CRFP on Raising Day

By IANS

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

PM Modi and Amit Shah lauded the CRPF's unwavering dedication and relentless service to the nation on the force's raising day on Saturday. The CRPF is the country's largest organisation of its kind under the Union government and is primarily engaged in counter-insurgency work in coordination with states.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, extended their greetings to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the occasion of their 86th Raising Day, and hailed their service to the nation.

"On the occasion of their Raising Day, my greetings to all CRPF personnel. Their unwavering dedication and relentless service to the nation are truly commendable," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

"They have always stood for the highest standards of courage and commitment. Their role in keeping our nation safe is also paramount," he added. Shah also took to his X handle and wished the force on its Raising Day." Greetings to CRPF personnel and their family members on their Raising Day.

Since its inception, the CRPF has taken national security as its mission. The brave soldiers of the force have exerted all their might to accomplish this goal without ever caring for their lives and have emerged victorious every time. I bow to the martyrs of the CRPF who laid down their lives in the line of duty," he wrote.

The CRPF is a force under the Central government for internal security, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was originally constituted as the Crown Representative's Police on June 27, 1939. It is one of the oldest Central Para-military forces. The force is celebrating its 86th Raising Day, honouring the significant contributions and unwavering dedication of the force in safeguarding the country.

