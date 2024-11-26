ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhubaneswar To Host First Ever DG-IG Summit: Modi, Shah And Doval To Attend

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha for three days from November 29 to December 1 to attend the Director General-Inspector General (DG-IG) Summit. The event, being held for the first time in Bhubaneswar, will see participation from top officials of police forces and security agencies from across the country.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan shared details of the visit, calling it a moment of pride for Odisha. “This is the first time that a DG-IG conference is being hosted in Odisha. It reflects the importance the Union Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah place on Odisha,” he said.

Summit Details

The DG-IG Summit will take place from November 29 to December 1, with key dignitaries including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in attendance. DGs and IGs from all states and union territories, along with senior officers from agencies such as NSG, NIA, SPG, IB, SSF, CRPF, and CISF, will participate in the conference.

Key issues expected to be discussed during the summit include:

• Strategies to counter terrorist activities.