PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda Extend Greetings On Occasion Of Hindi Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda extended warm wishes to the people in the country on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Saturday. Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to commemorate the decision to adopt Hindi as one of the nation's official languages.

"Many best wishes to all the countrymen on Hindi Diwas," PM Modi posted on X.

"All Indian languages are our pride and heritage, and without enriching them, we cannot move forward. "All Indian languages are our pride and heritage, without enriching them, we cannot move forward. Official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language. This year, Hindi has completed 75 years of public communication and national unity as the official language of the country. I am confident that by taking all Indian languages together, the official language Hindi will continue to contribute towards realising the resolution of a developed India," Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X in Hindi, earlier today.

In a video message, the Union Minister also said, "This year's 'Hindi Diwas' is very important for all of us because, on 14th September 1946, the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi as the official language. It is completing its 75th year and we are going to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the official language this year. Hindi has been very important as the official language and the language of all our states. Hindi has seen many ups and downs. But today, I can say with certainty that there is no competition between Hindi and any local language," Shah said.

"Whether it is Gujarati, Marathi or Telugu, every language gives strength to Hindi and Hindi gives strength to every language...in the last 10 years, a lot of work has been done under the leadership of PM Modi to strengthen Hindi and local languages. PM Modi has put forth the importance of Hindi in front of the world by giving speeches in Hindi on many international forums and has also increased the interest towards our languages in our country," the Union Home Minister added.

"In the coming days, the Department of Official Language is also bringing a portal for translation from Hindi to all the languages of the Eighth Schedule, through which, whether it is a letter or a speech, we will be able to translate it into all languages in a very short time using Artificial Intelligence," he said.

Taking to platform X, Nadda wrote that Hindi is a powerful carrier of sentiments and has played an important role in the progress of the nation. "Hindi, a powerful carrier of our sentiments, has played an important role in the progress of the nation by binding together the diverse society and culture of the country and by expressing itself through mediums like scriptures, literature, music, etc. From the freedom movement till today, this medium of communication between the people is an invaluable asset. Come, let us together take a pledge to promote all the rich languages of the country including the official language Hindi," the post read in Hindi.

