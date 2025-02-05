PM Modi, Amit Shah Greet Sikkim CM Tamang On His 57th Birthday

Gangtok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang who turned 57 on Wednesday.

"My greetings to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang Golay Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life. @PSTamangGolay," Modi said in a post on X.

Shah too posted on X: "Warm birthday wishes to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay Ji. May you always remain blessed with good health to continue to serve the people." Several union ministers and chief ministers of many states also congratulated the Sikkim CM wishing him on his birthday.

Tamang thanked the prime minister and other dignitaries for their birthday wishes. "Thank you, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, for your thoughtful wishes. Your visionary leadership has led our nation to remarkable milestones, and we are truly privileged to have you guiding us forward," Tamang posted on X.

Senior leaders and workers of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) greeted their founding party president on the occasion of his 57th birthday and wished him good health, happiness, and success.

Tamang was born in Soreng in West Sikkim on this day in 1968. He founded the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in 2013. The SKM ended the 25-year rule of Pawan Kumar Chamling's government by defeating the Sikkim Democratic Front in the 2019 Assembly elections.

At a function on the Assembly premises, the MLAs wished the CM on his birthday. The CM also cut a cake in the Assembly in the presence of the MLAs and other officials.