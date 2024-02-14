PM Modi Always Took Initiative to Ensure Safety of Indian Nationals Abroad: FS Kwatra

On PM Modi's two-day visit to UAE, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Wednesday that Modi has always taken initiative and spoken to other countries to ensure the safety of Indian nationals abroad. He also responded to the question about the release of eight Indian Navy veterans from Qatar.

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always taken the initiative and spoken to leaders of other countries to ensure the safety of Indian nationals abroad, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said here on Wednesday. Responding to questions on the release of eight Indian Navy veterans, facing death row in Qatar, Kwatra said whenever the Indian community had faced problems, the Prime Minister, his leadership and his personal initiatives ensured that they were brought back to India.

This is direct evidence of the sensitive approach the Prime Minister adopts to address the problems faced by the Indian community, Kwatra said during a briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to the UAE. The foreign secretary said that over the past 10 years, whenever Indian nationals have faced problems, it was not just a question of the Ministry of External Affairs but the whole of government approach has been adopted to ensure their safety.

If you look at the past 10 years, Indian nationals, wherever they are, should be extended all possible and appropriate help these are the directives of the Prime Minister, Kwatra said. He (PM) has taken the initiative to speak to leaders of other countries and he has ensured that Indian nationals wherever they are, remain safe and are brought back to India if necessary, the foreign secretary said.

