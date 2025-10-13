ETV Bharat / bharat

We Support President Trump's Sincere Efforts To Bring Peace: PM Modi After Hostages Freed From Gaza

New Delhi: With all 20 remaining living hostages held by Hamas back in Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed their release after over two years of captivity and said India supports US President Donald Trump's "sincere efforts" to bring peace to the region.

Hamas released the hostages as part of the first phase of President Trump's Gaza peace plan. "We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity," Modi said on 'X'. "Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu," he said.

"We support President Trump's sincere efforts to bring peace to the region," Modi added. Under the Gaza peace plan, Israel is releasing nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees.

In an address to the Israeli parliament, Trump described the Gaza peace process as "the dawn of a new Middle East" and that a "beautiful and much brighter future" appears suddenly within the region's reach.

"After two harrowing years of darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families," Trump said. The ceasefire in Gaza came into effect on Friday.