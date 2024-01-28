PM Modi addresses this year's first 'Mann Ki Baat'; details inside

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to continue the 109th edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' at around 11 a.m. on Sunday. Notably, this is the year's first 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast show airing by the All India Radio (AIR), DD, and Narendra Modi mobile apps.

In today's episode, PM Modi initially highlighted the Indian Constitution and Supreme Court, which have completed 75 years this year. Following this, PM Modi said, "The Constitution of India was made after such intense brainstorming that it is called a 'Living Document'. In the third chapter of the original copy of the constitution, the fundamental rights of the citizens of Bharat have been described. It is very interesting that at the beginning of the third chapter, the makers of the constitution gave a place to images of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman ji. The governance of Lord Ram was also a source of inspiration for constitution-makers."

Thereafter, the Prime Minister took a stroll down to the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony had brought crores of people in the country together. He also said, "With similar feelings and similar devotion, Ram is in everyone's words, and Ram is in everyone's hearts. During this time, many people sang Ram Bhajan and dedicated it to Shri Ram."

He further included, "On the evening of January 22, the entire country lit Ram Jyoti and celebrated Diwali. The nation witnessed a collective power, which also forms the basis of our pledge to develop Bharat."