Central Funds Sent for Himachal Monsoon Disaster Victims Distributed Selectively: PM Modi in Mandi

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of selectively distributing central aid meant for victims of last year's floods and promised to find out where the money went once he returns to power. The state's Congress government, which said it allocated Rs 4,500 crore as part of a special aid for the flood victims from its own coffers, has repeatedly accused the Centre of not announcing a special relief package and declaring the calamity as a "national disaster".

The BJP earlier said the Centre released Rs 1,762 crore for the victims, besides funds for the construction of 2,300 roads and 11,000 houses, and accused the Congress of indulging in "bandarbaant (giving money to select people)". Addressing a poll rally in Mandi, the prime minister also called Himachal Pradesh the "sankalp bhumi" for construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya, referring to the pledge taken by the BJP in Palampur to build the temple.

The BJP national executive passed a resolution for construction of the Ram temple during its Palampur meeting in June 1989. Modi also said Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from the Mandi constituency, represents the aspirations of youngsters and "our daughters". He urged the electorate to give a befitting reply to the Congress for making derogatory statements against the actor that he described as an insult to Mandi and Himachal Pradesh.

"Do me a favour, go to all the temples in all villages and seek blessings of all deities for a developed country," Modi said. "Kangana will become your voice and work for the development of Mandi."