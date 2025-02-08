There Is No Place For Lies, Short Cuts In Politics: PM Modi On BJP Sweeping Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the double-engine government will repay the loan of Delhi's work by making development in the national capital. "Today in Delhi, the people of Delhi there is enthusiasm and peace. The enthusiasm is about the victory and the peace is about making Delhi free of AAP," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi was addressing BJP workers here after the saffron party stormed to power in the national capital after 27 years. The BJP has secured a full majority in Delhi while the AAP stood second. Congress drew a blank in the Delhi elections 2025.

The Prime Minister said he had written a letter to Delhi people asking them to give him a chance to serve. "I bow before the people of Delhi for keeping faith in Modi's guarantee. I want to thank the people of people. Delhi has given us immense love. I want to tell people of that Delhi, we will return it through development," the Prime Minister added.

"The love of people is like a loan and the double engine government will return it by making development. It is not a simple win, it is a historic win, Delhi has become free of AAP. "The people of Delhi have made clear that they are real bosses of Delhi. The Delhi verdict has also made it clear that there is no place for shortcuts and lies in politics. The people have short-circuited the short-cut politics," he added.

"In the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Delhi never disappointed me. Be it 2014, 2019 or 2024, the people of Delhi gave BJP all the seven seats," he added.

"NDA means guarantee of development. For the first time since independence, every section of Delhi-NCR is ruled by the BJP. These have opened countless roads for development in these areas. In the coming days, we will work on mobility and infrastructure. Urbanisation is an opportunity, Delhi is India's gateway and it should get the best urban infrastructure. People of Delhi have seen our work in housing and roads," he said. The Prime Minister said that he heard the remarks of Anna Hazare and he would have been relieved after today's results.

"The liquor scam defaced Delhi and there was so much arrogance when the world was fighting COVID-19, AAP was making Shees Mahal. I am giving a guarantee that in the first session of the Assembly, a CAG report will be tabled and those who have looted, will need to give back. This is Modi's guarantee. Today the people of Delhi have once again given a message to Congress. In Delhi's election, Congress has scored a double hattrick of zero. Congress has been unable to open its account in Delhi for six elections. Congress sinks and also makes its allies sink. Congress one after the other is finishing its allies," the Prime Minister said.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was feliciated by BJP chief JP Nadda and seven BJP MPs from Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, JP Nadda said, "I congratulate the Prime Minister. Under your leadership, the way the party has been winning election after election and people have given the mandate to us. Once again, I welcome the Prime Minister. On behalf of the party, I want to thank the people of Delhi who gave blessings to BJP under the leadership of the Prime Minister."

Nadda also thanked hundreds of BJP workers, who toiled hard during the campaign. "This election and the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Delhi gave a clear mandate. This time we won 28 seats. These results show that Modi lies in the heart of Delhi people," added Nadda, who is the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP chief said that it was PM Modi, who gave birth to report-card politics. "People know that Modi's guarantee is the one, which will be fulfilled. The results are a befitting answer to the fraud party. They had turned Delhi into a dustbin. They forced the people of Delhi to drink unclean water. This election gave a clear mandate that such a party is not needed for Delhi and people made them sit home," he said.

Nadda termed the Aam Aadmi Party as a factory of lies and a factory of corruption. "The people of Delhi gave a clear mandate that the win will take the national capital ahead. Those who claimed that they were clean, were deep-rooted into corruption and the Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs went to jail and the result was a ratification of that," added Nadda.

He also took a jibe at Congress, saying they were consistent with their score. He said the grand old party did not get any seats in the 2015, 2020, and 2025 Delhi Assembly polls and the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.