Voting For Congress Means Putting Haryana’s Stability And Development At Stake: PM Modi At Sonipat Rally

Sonipat(Haryana): Addressing a rally at Sonipat on Wednesday for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of the state should never repeat the mistake of bringing Congress to power as that would be disastrous for the stability of the state. Haryana is becoming a hub of multinational firms. BJP government needs to be in power to continue this trend as the government has left no stone unturned to keep the investment line open.

“Haryana youths need jobs and both the Centre and state government will continue to make every effort to generate that. Congress believes in corruption. It only thinks of a coterie of its flatterers, not the public. When Congress was in power in Haryana a decade back, it can’t be imagined how the farmlands were looted by them and handed over to the touts and son-in-laws. Only Lotus can save it from further degradation. The new generation may not be aware of this but this is a fact,” he said.

“I owe the people of Haryana a lot and I will pay them off. They are more sensible than other state counterparts as they have voted for the same party that is in power at the Centre,” Modi said.

Taking a dig at the Karnataka government, he said Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah was given a tight slap by the High Court by rejecting his petition outright against the governor’s order to probe his involvement in the Muda Scam.

Talking about Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from the Dalit community in Karnataka, Modi said even the funds for the upliftment of Dalits have been misappropriated by the state government. He asked the audience whether they wanted to vote for such a corrupt party in power and said no BJP Chief Minister has been dragged to corruption charges.

On the MSP front, he said the BJP government has increased the MSP for crops which was held by the Congress. BJP doesn’t give empty promises to the farmers like the Congress as they always deliver on promises.

He said in recent Olympics and Paralympics, the athletes from Haryana have proved their mettle by holding India’s image high on the global stage. Even the first sports university has been set up in Sonipath and the BJP government is trying to organise the 2036 Olympics in India which will help the country’s aspiring athletes in proving their ability.

Talking about Jammu & Kashmir, he said Congress cannot tolerate the peaceful situation there after the abrogation of Article 370 and making every effort to destabilise it by misleading people about its reintroduction.

“Even the fourth generation of Congress is trying to abolish reservation. Hatred towards reservation is in Cong's DNA, you have to be cautious of its anti-reservation tactics. BJP made Nayab Singh Saini the Chief Minister who hails from a farming community. But Congress governments are known for unrest as their Chief Ministers are always involved in petty mudslinging, forgetting about the welfare of state people. There are innumerable examples of this skullduggery in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and elsewhere,” Modi said.

He urged the people of Haryana to not vote for Congress even by mistake as the state would be degraded 10 years back on all fronts.

“It was my privilege to launch the flagship Beti Bachao Beti Padho campaign from Sonipat. The sex ratio was skewed 10 years back which has registered massive improvement after BJP came to power. The BJP government has promised Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi for the next five years and continue the gas connection for Rs. 500. To keep this development unabated, the people of Haryana must bring the BJP back to power with a bigger margin,” the PM said.

