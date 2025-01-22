ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Address BJP's Booth-Level Workers In Delhi On Wednesday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give tips to the booth-level workers of the Delhi BJP on Wednesday, ahead of the February 5 Assembly polls in the capital, addressing them through video-conferencing under the party's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" programme.

The national coordinator of the NaMo App and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal said Modi will interact with the party's booth-level workers at 1 pm on Wednesday.

Under the "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" programme, party workers from 13,033 booths across all 256 wards in Delhi will listen to the prime minister's message via video call. Some of them will also get an opportunity to engage with Modi in a conversation, Chahal said.