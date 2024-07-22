New Delhi: In a significant address preceding the commencement of the Parliaments's Monsoon Session on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all parties to set aside 'Party Politics' and prioritise the nation's development over the next four and a half years.

Emphasising a break from political squabbles, PM Modi highlighted that the mandate of the people in the recent elections signalled an end to divisive partisan tactics.

Till 2029, Forget Party Politics, Work For The Country: PM Modi To All MPs (ANI)

PM Modi said, "I want to tell all parties that for the next four and half years, we should come out of the party politics. When 2029, the election year, arrives, you go into the field, even if you want to use the parliament and play whatever games you want to but till then just focus on the country. Work for the empowerment of its poor, farmers, youth, and women. Dedicate yourselves to realise the dream of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047."

Modi said that since 2014, many MPs have not been able to raise the genuine issues of their respective constituencies because some parties engaged in "negative politics". "These parties wasted and misused the precious time of the Parliament to hide their political failures," he said, taking a jibe at Congress.

He lamented that precious parliamentary time had been squandered in the past due to what he termed as 'negative politics' by certain parties, pointing fingers at the Congress without naming it directly.

Highlighting the achievements and promises of his government, Modi reiterated his commitment to translating electoral promises into tangible benefits for the populace. He also expressed confidence that the current Budget will play a crucial role in steering the nation towards prosperity and fostering a robust democratic process.