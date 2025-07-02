PM Modi Accorded Ceremonial Welcome At Accra By Ghana President

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Accra on Wednesday on his state visit to Ghana.

In a special gesture, on arrival at the airport, Prime Minister was received by the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and accorded a ceremonial welcome. The gesture is reflective of the strong and historic bonds of friendship between the two nations.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Ghana is the first such visit in the last three decades. There is a sizable Indian community in Ghana numbering over 15,000. Some of them have been in Ghana for over 70 years. Some families are now the fourth generation in Ghana, and most have acquired Ghanaian citizenship.

Several expatriates are also working for MNCs and prominent local Ghanaian businesses as skilled workers. Hundreds of people, including locals, started chanting "Modi-Modi", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as soon as PM Modi arrived at the hotel. During the grand welcome, the Prime Minister was seen interacting with the Indian diaspora and even holding a child in his arms in what turned out to be an unforgettable moment for the Indian family.

Earlier, as he arrived on his first ever bilateral trip to the African nation, also the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Ghana after three decades, Ghana President John Dramani Mahama welcomed Modi at the Kotoka International Airport in a special gesture showcasing the significance of the landmark visit.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport as both leaders then sat down for a brief interaction at the Jubilee Lounge of the airport. "Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States. I look forward to my exchanges aimed at further deepening our historical ties and opening up new windows of cooperation, including in the areas of investment, energy, health, security, capacity building and development partnership. As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana," Modi said in his departure statement earlier in the day.

Ghana is the first stop on Prime Minister Modi's five-nation visit. It will be followed by Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Argentina, Brazil and Namibia.