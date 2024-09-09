ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Holds Talks With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan focusing on boosting overall strategic ties between the two countries. The Crown Prince arrived here on Sunday.

"A warm welcome for a close friend.PM @narendramodi received HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Hyderabad House," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

"Discussions on entire spectrum of India-the United Arab Emirates bilateral relations and future areas of cooperation lie ahead.," he said. Following the landmark visit of Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Both countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 and a Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System in July 2023 to promote the use of Indian Rupee and AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham) for cross-border transactions.