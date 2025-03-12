PM-MKSSY: Rs 6000 Crore Initiative To Empower Aquaculture Farmers And Boost Fisheries Sector

New Delhi: Launched by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in 2023, Central Sector Sub-scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY)' under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) will run till FY 2026-27, with an estimated outlay of Rs 6000 crore.

On Wednesday, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian informed Rajya Sabha that the scheme is under implementation with an estimated budget of Rs 6000 crore, of which Rs 3000 crore will come from public finance, while the remaining Rs 3000 crore will be through private investments to support various initiatives of the department.

Sharing details of the sub-scheme, MoS Kurian said it is designed with four key components such as:

Component 1-A: Formalisation of fisheries sector and facilitating access of fisheries microenterprises to Central government programmes for working capital financing.

Component 1-B: Facilitating adoption of aquaculture insurance for risk management

Component 2: Supporting microenterprises to improve efficiencies in the fisheries sector value chain

Component 3: Adoption and expansion of fish and fishery product(s) safety and quality assurance systems

Component 4: Project management, monitoring and reporting.

The minister cited that a key feature of the PM-MKSSY is the launch of the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP). This platform aims to formalise India’s fisheries and aquaculture sector through creation of digital identity and databases for all stakeholders in the fisheries sector. It also serves as a one-stop solution for access to institutional credit, strengthening fisheries co-operatives, incentivising aquaculture insurance, performance-based incentives, fisheries' traceability systems and providing training and capacity building, Kurian said.

The PM-MKSSY under its component 1-B facilitates one-time incentive for farmers purchasing aquaculture insurance. There are two types of insurance products available under the scheme: (i) Basic Insurance, which covers yield losses due to natural and non-preventable perils (risks), like summer kill, pollution, earthquakes, cyclones, floods, other natural calamities, riots, malicious acts of third parties including poisoning, loss of crop due to structural damage of farms; and (ii) Comprehensive Insurance, which covers perils under Basic Insurance and additional perils due to diseases.

Farmers can avail the one-time incentive for aquaculture insurance provided at the rate of 40 percent of the premium paid with a ceiling up to Rs 25,000 per hectare, or Rs one lakh per farmer for four hectares Water Spread Area (WSA).

For the aquaculture system including intensive systems like farms, cage culture, RAS, bio-floc, and raceways, aquaculture insurance is provided at 40 percent of the premium paid with a ceiling up to Rs one lakh per farmer for 1800 meter cube for intensive aquaculture systems. Further, special benefits of an additional 10 percent incentive are available for the SC/ST and women beneficiaries, the minister said.

Under the NFDP, the Aquaculture module has been developed and made live. Beneficiaries can login to the NFDP portal and avail the benefit. As of now, 262 lead applications have been submitted by the beneficiaries covering 710 hectare farms and the same have been forwarded to the insurance companies on the portal, the minister informed Rajya Sabha.

Read More

Rajya Sabha Witnesses Uproar Over Mallikarjun Kharge's Unparliamentary Expression