PM MITRA Park To Transform UP Into Textile Hub, Creating Over 50000 Jobs: CM Yogi

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will develop a mega textile and apparel park on 1,000 acres along the Lucknow-Hardoi border under the 'PM MITRA scheme' of the Union Government.

In an investor meet ceremony held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath emphasised upon Uttar Pradesh's population of 25 crore, the largest consumer market of in India. He also highlighted that along with Uttar Pradesh, large populations from Nepal, Bhutan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand rely on UP for their needs.

While addressing the investors of the textile sector, Yogi said that textile is an important requirement and to fulfil it, all facilities like weaving, printing, embroidery, and dyeing will be made available in PM Mitra Park, so that investors will get complete facilities in one place. The park’s strategic location is adjacent to Lucknow city and well-connected by a six-lane Outer Ring Road, the Uttar Pradesh government is also providing four-lane connectivity.

Yogi said that PM MITRA Park will be developed on the basis of 5F model (i.e. Fiber to Fabric to Factory to Fashion to Foreign), which will make Uttar Pradesh a global textile export hub. Citing the example of Bangladesh, the Chief Minister said that its population of 16 crores is dominating the world in the field of readymade garments, so why can't India's population of 140 crores move ahead in this direction?

"To achieve this goal, the focus will also be laid on designing, packaging and training. Uttar Pradesh's maximum number of expressways provide connectivity push to the industries flourishing here," the Chief Minister added.

During the investor ceremony incentives were distributed to entrepreneurs who invested under the 2017 and 2022 Policy. Under the said program, a total incentive of Rs 210 crore was provided to 80 investors.

"A positive environment has been created for investment in Uttar Pradesh. 37 factorial policy and a single window system – 'Nivesh Mitra' has been effectively implemented for the convenience of investors," said Yogi. He also assured that no investor will face any problem and that a solution will be found by holding meetings with officials at every level.

Historical cities of Uttar Pradesh like Varanasi, Bhadohi and Mirzapur are big centres of silk production, while Varanasi's Banarasi sarees are famous all over the world. Similarly, Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar are known for the handloom industry. Areas like Mau and Mubarakpur are also becoming textile hubs.

Apart from 10 new textile parks, a new leather cluster will also be developed in the name of Sant Ravidas, which will strengthen the leather industry.

Sanjay Jain, Managing Director of TT Limited, praised the initiative, stating, "For investors, nothing is more beneficial than having all facilities—designing, packaging, dyeing, and printing—available in one place. This will greatly enhance efficiency and convenience."

Investor Dr. Upasana Arora highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s growing investment potential, saying, "The state now offers a favourable environment for investment, with improved law and order. Workers will no longer need to migrate to other states for jobs; instead, they will find employment opportunities within Uttar Pradesh itself, contributing to the state’s GDP growth."

The Uttar Pradesh government is working with full commitment towards bringing PM Mitra Park to life. This will create more than 50,000 jobs and bring a revolution in the textile industry.