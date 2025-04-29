PM Meeting With NSA, CDS, And Chiefs Of All Armed Forces

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: A day before the second meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CDS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan and chiefs of all the armed forces at his residence in New Delhi.

The meeting, according to some officials, is discussing some strong measures which are likely to be adopted by the government following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. The meeting is going on till the filling of the report.

The meeting at the Prime Minister's residence comes a day before the second meeting of the CCS, which is scheduled to take place ever since the terror attack at Pahalgam took place on April 22. The Cabinet Committee on Security, the country's highest decision-making body on national security, will hold its meeting at around 11 am.

It will mark the second round of discussions at the highest level since the Pahalgam attack. Security preparations are likely to be discussed at this meeting. After the CCS meeting, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) will also meet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi.

In its last meeting on Thursday, the CCS had reviewed the overall security situation of the country and put the forces on alert, vowing that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, another high-level security meeting is currently going on at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, the meeting is being attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Generals of Border Security Force, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard. Senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force and the Central Industrial Security Force are also present in the meeting.