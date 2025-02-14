ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Maintains Silence In Country, Says 'Personal Matter' Abroad: Rahul On Adani

Congress Leader Rahul slammed Prime Minister Modi for covering up the alleged Adani corruption issue.

File image of Rahul Gandhi (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "covering up" the alleged corruption of businessman Gautam Adani. In a post on X, he said, the PM maintains silence when questions are asked in the country and terms it a personal matter when asked abroad.

"If you ask questions in the country, there is silence, If you ask abroad, it is a personal matter! "Even in America, Modi Ji covered up Adani Ji's corruption!" Gandhi charged in his post in Hindi.

To a question on whether the issue relating to Adani figured in the talks, PM Modi at a joint media briefing in Washington said: "India is a democracy and our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We consider the whole world as one family. I believe every Indian is mine."

Modi said such individual matters are not discussed in talks between the two leaders. "Two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss such individual issues," he said.

