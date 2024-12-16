ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Rahul Gandhi Act To Recover Nehru's Letters From Sonia Gandhi? BJP Questions 'Censorship' Motive

Prime Minister's Museum and Library recently wrote to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to return the collection of historical letters belonging to Jawaharlal Nehru.

Prime Minister’s Museum and Library has requested Rahul Gandhi to return the historical letters written by Jawaharlal Nehru, including those addressed to Edwina Mountbatten or Lady Mountbatten.
Prime Minister’s Museum and Library has requested Rahul Gandhi to return the historical letters written by Jawaharlal Nehru, including those addressed to Edwina Mountbatten or Lady Mountbatten. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 35 minutes ago

New Delhi: Fifty-one cartons of letters written by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to noted personalities, including Lord Mountbatten's wife Edwina, Jayaprakash Narayan and others have allegedly been 'censored' from the Prime Minister's Museum and Library (formerly the Nehru Museum and Library).

The matter came to the fore when the Prime Minister's Museum and Library (PMML) recently wrote to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to return the collection of historical letters belonging to Nehru. According to sources, these letters were removed from public access in 2008 at the request of Sonia Gandhi, who was the then chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The papers have since been stored privately.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya took to social media and mentioned, "In a recent annual general meeting of the PMML, a member, Rizwan Kadri, wrote to the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, urging him to help retrieve these letters from his mother, Sonia Gandhi."

Amit Malviya's tweet on Nehru's letters allegedly taken away by Sonia Gandhi
Amit Malviya's tweet on Nehru's letters allegedly taken away by Sonia Gandhi (ETV Bharat)

Malviya further raised questions about the intention of Sonia Gandhi to keep the letters and documents with her. "What I find particularly intriguing is: what might Nehru ji have written to Edwina Mountbatten that warranted such censorship? And will Rahul Gandhi act to recover these letters?" tweeted Malviya.

BJP MP Sambit Patra has also smelled a rat behind the 'censoring' of the documents by Sonia Gandhi. "We are quite amazed about the conversation that must have taken place between Edwina Mountbatten and Nehru and Jayaprakash Narayan with the former Prime Minister that so much effort is being made to hide it," Patra said.

Reports suggest that the collection comprising 51 boxes containing personal correspondences of Nehru with some of the 20th century's most prominent figures, was transferred to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in 1971 by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund. It includes letters to Albert Einstein, Jayaprakash Narayan, Edwina Mountbatten, Padmaja Naidu, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, Aruna Asaf Ali and Babu Jagjivan Ram among others.

In this context, Rizwan Kadri, historian and author and a member of PMML society had shot a letter to Sonia Gandhi in September this year requesting her to either return the documents to the institution for digitisation or grant permission to scan those or provide scanned copies, which would facilitate research by scholars.

The PMML member this time wrote to Rahul Gandhi reiterating to return the collection of documents. "We understand that these documents may hold personal significance for the Nehru family. However, the PMML believes that making these historical materials, more widely accessible would greatly benefit scholars and researchers," the PMML letter reads.

Also Read

New Delhi: Fifty-one cartons of letters written by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to noted personalities, including Lord Mountbatten's wife Edwina, Jayaprakash Narayan and others have allegedly been 'censored' from the Prime Minister's Museum and Library (formerly the Nehru Museum and Library).

The matter came to the fore when the Prime Minister's Museum and Library (PMML) recently wrote to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to return the collection of historical letters belonging to Nehru. According to sources, these letters were removed from public access in 2008 at the request of Sonia Gandhi, who was the then chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The papers have since been stored privately.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya took to social media and mentioned, "In a recent annual general meeting of the PMML, a member, Rizwan Kadri, wrote to the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, urging him to help retrieve these letters from his mother, Sonia Gandhi."

Amit Malviya's tweet on Nehru's letters allegedly taken away by Sonia Gandhi
Amit Malviya's tweet on Nehru's letters allegedly taken away by Sonia Gandhi (ETV Bharat)

Malviya further raised questions about the intention of Sonia Gandhi to keep the letters and documents with her. "What I find particularly intriguing is: what might Nehru ji have written to Edwina Mountbatten that warranted such censorship? And will Rahul Gandhi act to recover these letters?" tweeted Malviya.

BJP MP Sambit Patra has also smelled a rat behind the 'censoring' of the documents by Sonia Gandhi. "We are quite amazed about the conversation that must have taken place between Edwina Mountbatten and Nehru and Jayaprakash Narayan with the former Prime Minister that so much effort is being made to hide it," Patra said.

Reports suggest that the collection comprising 51 boxes containing personal correspondences of Nehru with some of the 20th century's most prominent figures, was transferred to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in 1971 by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund. It includes letters to Albert Einstein, Jayaprakash Narayan, Edwina Mountbatten, Padmaja Naidu, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, Aruna Asaf Ali and Babu Jagjivan Ram among others.

In this context, Rizwan Kadri, historian and author and a member of PMML society had shot a letter to Sonia Gandhi in September this year requesting her to either return the documents to the institution for digitisation or grant permission to scan those or provide scanned copies, which would facilitate research by scholars.

The PMML member this time wrote to Rahul Gandhi reiterating to return the collection of documents. "We understand that these documents may hold personal significance for the Nehru family. However, the PMML believes that making these historical materials, more widely accessible would greatly benefit scholars and researchers," the PMML letter reads.

Also Read

Last Updated : 35 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SONIA GANDHIRAHUL GANDHIBJP TARGETS CONGRESSJAWAHARLAL NEHRU LETTERSRETURN LETTERS OF JAWAHARLAL NEHRU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.