PM Leaves For Delhi From Deoghar In Another Aircraft After His IAF Plane Develops Snag

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was stranded in Jharkhand's Deoghar airport for nearly two hours on Friday after his special IAF aircraft developed a snag, flew back to Delhi in another plane, officials said. Modi was supposed to return to New Delhi on the IAF plane after addressing a rally in Bihar's Jamui, around 80 km from Deoghar, they said.

The PM visited Jamui to attend a function marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. "PM Modi left for Delhi from Deoghar in another special aircraft after his IAF plane developed a technical snag. The aircraft could not be rectified on time. PM had to wait for more than two hours," Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sagar told PTI.

While Modi waited for the issue to be resolved, the region's airspace was declared a "no-flying zone". Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also caught in a similar situation in Godda, Jharkhand. Gandhi's helicopter, which was supposed to take him back after addressing an election rally, was grounded for about two hours, prompting allegations from the Congress that the delay was politically motivated.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was not allowed to take off for about two hours, posing a grave threat to his life. This was a security lapse at the behest of the Centre," state minister Deepika Pandey Singh alleged.