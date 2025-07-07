ETV Bharat / bharat

PM JANMAN Yet To Provide Proper Health Facilities, Paved Roads To Adivasi Areas

Several roads to be paved are still under construction in the Chintipur village of Madhya Pradesh. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The much-touted Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) of the Centre for overall development of the Adivasi community living in rural areas has not been able to provide proper health facilities, paved roads and other amenities to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) living in 19 states.

Bereft of any community health centres, the mobile medical unit (MMU) provided by the district administration under PM JANMAN, once a week, hardly caters to the needs of thousands of people living in the hinterlands. "We face major problems during the time of delivery or any other medical emergency. As we don't have any community health care centre in our neighbourhood, we have to take our patient to the nearby health centre by our arrangement, which is 10 km away from our village," said Dasri Khamatia, a native of Chintipur village under Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

The MMU hardly caters to the needs of thousands of people living in the hinterlands. (ETV Bharat)

Kamalbati, another villager, said paved roads leading to the village are still under construction in several places. "On several occasions, the MMU team refused to come to the village due to the lack of proper roads," he told ETV Bharat.

Manish Borkar, area organiser of the Tribal Welfare Department, also admitted the fact that paved roads are under construction at several places. "We have to construct roads through forest areas. On many occasions, it takes time to get forest clearance for this purpose," he added.

A mobile medical unit during its weekly visit to the village. (ETV Bharat)

On November 15, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM JANMAN for the socio-economic development of 45,56,773 people from the Adivasi community, especially 75 PVTGs residing in 18 states and one UT. With a total budgetary outlay of Rs 24,104 crore, the mission aims to cover all Adivasi habitations through 11 critical interventions through nine ministries. The provision of pucca houses to PVTG households, an important part of the scheme, is being implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD).