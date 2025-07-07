ETV Bharat / bharat

PM JANMAN Yet To Provide Proper Health Facilities, Paved Roads To Adivasi Areas

The scheme was launched in 2023 for the socio-economic development of 45,56,773 Adivasis, especially 75 PVTGs in 18 states and a UT, reports Gautam Debroy.

Several roads to be paved are still under construction in the Chintipur village of Madhya Pradesh.
Several roads to be paved are still under construction in the Chintipur village of Madhya Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST

Updated : July 7, 2025 at 7:58 PM IST

4 Min Read

New Delhi: The much-touted Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) of the Centre for overall development of the Adivasi community living in rural areas has not been able to provide proper health facilities, paved roads and other amenities to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) living in 19 states.

Bereft of any community health centres, the mobile medical unit (MMU) provided by the district administration under PM JANMAN, once a week, hardly caters to the needs of thousands of people living in the hinterlands. "We face major problems during the time of delivery or any other medical emergency. As we don't have any community health care centre in our neighbourhood, we have to take our patient to the nearby health centre by our arrangement, which is 10 km away from our village," said Dasri Khamatia, a native of Chintipur village under Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

The MMU hardly caters to the needs of thousands of people living in the hinterlands.
The MMU hardly caters to the needs of thousands of people living in the hinterlands. (ETV Bharat)

Kamalbati, another villager, said paved roads leading to the village are still under construction in several places. "On several occasions, the MMU team refused to come to the village due to the lack of proper roads," he told ETV Bharat.

Manish Borkar, area organiser of the Tribal Welfare Department, also admitted the fact that paved roads are under construction at several places. "We have to construct roads through forest areas. On many occasions, it takes time to get forest clearance for this purpose," he added.

A mobile medical unit during its weekly visit to the village.
A mobile medical unit during its weekly visit to the village. (ETV Bharat)

On November 15, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM JANMAN for the socio-economic development of 45,56,773 people from the Adivasi community, especially 75 PVTGs residing in 18 states and one UT. With a total budgetary outlay of Rs 24,104 crore, the mission aims to cover all Adivasi habitations through 11 critical interventions through nine ministries. The provision of pucca houses to PVTG households, an important part of the scheme, is being implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD).

Several villages already have pucca houses constructed under the scheme. "We were living in a thatched house until we got financial help of Rs 2 lakh to construct a concrete house under the PM JANMAN scheme," said Neha, a resident of Piparia Daulat village panchayat in Vidisha.

Several villages already have pucca houses constructed under the PM JANMAN scheme.
Several villages already have pucca houses constructed under the PM JANMAN scheme. (ETV Bharat)

Lakshman Singh Raghubanshi, secretary of Piparia Daulat panchayat, told this correspondent that permanent dwellings (pucca houses) have been built for several PVTG families under PM JANMAN. As per official data, the target was to build 4.9 lakh pucca houses in Adivasi areas, whereas 3,96,340 houses have been sanctioned by the MoRD so far. The ministry aims to construct connecting roads of about 8,000 km, out of which 4,831.62 km have been sanctioned.

The government has set a target of 1,000 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) in Adivasi areas, of which 687 MMUs have been sanctioned till date by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Adivasi women face mutiple problems during delivery.
Adivasi women face mutiple problems during delivery. (ETV Bharat)

For the implementation of PM JANMAN, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), through state governments and UT administrations, has undertaken a habitation-level data collection exercise through the PM Gati Shakti mobile application to estimate the PVTG population and also gaps in infrastructure, including that of housing.

As per information from MoRD, there is a grievance redressal mechanism under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) at the gram panchayat, block, district and state level. The cases of irregularities reported by MPs, MLAs and the public directly or through CPGRAMS are taken up with the state government for necessary action.

Chintipur village under Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh
A house in the Chintipur village under Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)

PM JANMAN aims to provide basic facilities to improve socio-economic conditions like safe housing, clean drinking water and improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, electrification of unelectrified households and sustainable livelihood opportunities to the Adivasi community in three years.

A senior official of the tribal affairs ministry said that in coordination with states, citizen-friendly camps have been organised to facilitate the preparation of basic documents like Aadhaar, caste certificate and Jan Dhan bank account, required for availing benefits under different schemes, including Ayushman Card, PM Awas, MNREGA, etc.

Lakshman Singh Raghubanshi, secretary of Piparia Daulat panchayat.
Lakshman Singh Raghubanshi, secretary of Piparia Daulat panchayat. (ETV Bharat)

"Before the launch of PM JANMAN, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was implementing the 'Development of PVTGs' scheme, wherein funds were provided to the concerned state and UT based on their proposals for conservation cum development (CCD) plans to fill gaps in infrastructure and were demand-driven," the official added.

Also Read:

  1. 1.78 Lakh PVTGs In Jharkhand Electoral Roll, Focus On Inclusive, Participative Elections: EC official
  2. 2 tribal villages in Chhattisgarh's Korba district give poll boycott call citing lack of basic amenities

New Delhi: The much-touted Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) of the Centre for overall development of the Adivasi community living in rural areas has not been able to provide proper health facilities, paved roads and other amenities to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) living in 19 states.

Bereft of any community health centres, the mobile medical unit (MMU) provided by the district administration under PM JANMAN, once a week, hardly caters to the needs of thousands of people living in the hinterlands. "We face major problems during the time of delivery or any other medical emergency. As we don't have any community health care centre in our neighbourhood, we have to take our patient to the nearby health centre by our arrangement, which is 10 km away from our village," said Dasri Khamatia, a native of Chintipur village under Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

The MMU hardly caters to the needs of thousands of people living in the hinterlands.
The MMU hardly caters to the needs of thousands of people living in the hinterlands. (ETV Bharat)

Kamalbati, another villager, said paved roads leading to the village are still under construction in several places. "On several occasions, the MMU team refused to come to the village due to the lack of proper roads," he told ETV Bharat.

Manish Borkar, area organiser of the Tribal Welfare Department, also admitted the fact that paved roads are under construction at several places. "We have to construct roads through forest areas. On many occasions, it takes time to get forest clearance for this purpose," he added.

A mobile medical unit during its weekly visit to the village.
A mobile medical unit during its weekly visit to the village. (ETV Bharat)

On November 15, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM JANMAN for the socio-economic development of 45,56,773 people from the Adivasi community, especially 75 PVTGs residing in 18 states and one UT. With a total budgetary outlay of Rs 24,104 crore, the mission aims to cover all Adivasi habitations through 11 critical interventions through nine ministries. The provision of pucca houses to PVTG households, an important part of the scheme, is being implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD).

Several villages already have pucca houses constructed under the scheme. "We were living in a thatched house until we got financial help of Rs 2 lakh to construct a concrete house under the PM JANMAN scheme," said Neha, a resident of Piparia Daulat village panchayat in Vidisha.

Several villages already have pucca houses constructed under the PM JANMAN scheme.
Several villages already have pucca houses constructed under the PM JANMAN scheme. (ETV Bharat)

Lakshman Singh Raghubanshi, secretary of Piparia Daulat panchayat, told this correspondent that permanent dwellings (pucca houses) have been built for several PVTG families under PM JANMAN. As per official data, the target was to build 4.9 lakh pucca houses in Adivasi areas, whereas 3,96,340 houses have been sanctioned by the MoRD so far. The ministry aims to construct connecting roads of about 8,000 km, out of which 4,831.62 km have been sanctioned.

The government has set a target of 1,000 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) in Adivasi areas, of which 687 MMUs have been sanctioned till date by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Adivasi women face mutiple problems during delivery.
Adivasi women face mutiple problems during delivery. (ETV Bharat)

For the implementation of PM JANMAN, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), through state governments and UT administrations, has undertaken a habitation-level data collection exercise through the PM Gati Shakti mobile application to estimate the PVTG population and also gaps in infrastructure, including that of housing.

As per information from MoRD, there is a grievance redressal mechanism under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) at the gram panchayat, block, district and state level. The cases of irregularities reported by MPs, MLAs and the public directly or through CPGRAMS are taken up with the state government for necessary action.

Chintipur village under Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh
A house in the Chintipur village under Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)

PM JANMAN aims to provide basic facilities to improve socio-economic conditions like safe housing, clean drinking water and improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, electrification of unelectrified households and sustainable livelihood opportunities to the Adivasi community in three years.

A senior official of the tribal affairs ministry said that in coordination with states, citizen-friendly camps have been organised to facilitate the preparation of basic documents like Aadhaar, caste certificate and Jan Dhan bank account, required for availing benefits under different schemes, including Ayushman Card, PM Awas, MNREGA, etc.

Lakshman Singh Raghubanshi, secretary of Piparia Daulat panchayat.
Lakshman Singh Raghubanshi, secretary of Piparia Daulat panchayat. (ETV Bharat)

"Before the launch of PM JANMAN, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was implementing the 'Development of PVTGs' scheme, wherein funds were provided to the concerned state and UT based on their proposals for conservation cum development (CCD) plans to fill gaps in infrastructure and were demand-driven," the official added.

Also Read:

  1. 1.78 Lakh PVTGs In Jharkhand Electoral Roll, Focus On Inclusive, Participative Elections: EC official
  2. 2 tribal villages in Chhattisgarh's Korba district give poll boycott call citing lack of basic amenities
Last Updated : July 7, 2025 at 7:58 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PVTGMOBILE MEDICAL UNITMINISTRY OF RURAL DEVELOPMENTMINISTRY OF TRIBAL AFFAIRSPM JANMAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.