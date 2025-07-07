PM JANMAN Yet To Provide Proper Health Facilities, Paved Roads To Adivasi Areas

New Delhi: The much-touted Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) of the Centre for overall development of the Adivasi community living in rural areas has not been able to provide proper health facilities, paved roads and other amenities to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) living in 19 states.
Bereft of any community health centres, the mobile medical unit (MMU) provided by the district administration under PM JANMAN, once a week, hardly caters to the needs of thousands of people living in the hinterlands. "We face major problems during the time of delivery or any other medical emergency. As we don't have any community health care centre in our neighbourhood, we have to take our patient to the nearby health centre by our arrangement, which is 10 km away from our village," said Dasri Khamatia, a native of Chintipur village under Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.
Kamalbati, another villager, said paved roads leading to the village are still under construction in several places. "On several occasions, the MMU team refused to come to the village due to the lack of proper roads," he told ETV Bharat.
Manish Borkar, area organiser of the Tribal Welfare Department, also admitted the fact that paved roads are under construction at several places. "We have to construct roads through forest areas. On many occasions, it takes time to get forest clearance for this purpose," he added.
On November 15, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM JANMAN for the socio-economic development of 45,56,773 people from the Adivasi community, especially 75 PVTGs residing in 18 states and one UT. With a total budgetary outlay of Rs 24,104 crore, the mission aims to cover all Adivasi habitations through 11 critical interventions through nine ministries. The provision of pucca houses to PVTG households, an important part of the scheme, is being implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD).
Several villages already have pucca houses constructed under the scheme. "We were living in a thatched house until we got financial help of Rs 2 lakh to construct a concrete house under the PM JANMAN scheme," said Neha, a resident of Piparia Daulat village panchayat in Vidisha.
Lakshman Singh Raghubanshi, secretary of Piparia Daulat panchayat, told this correspondent that permanent dwellings (pucca houses) have been built for several PVTG families under PM JANMAN. As per official data, the target was to build 4.9 lakh pucca houses in Adivasi areas, whereas 3,96,340 houses have been sanctioned by the MoRD so far. The ministry aims to construct connecting roads of about 8,000 km, out of which 4,831.62 km have been sanctioned.
The government has set a target of 1,000 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) in Adivasi areas, of which 687 MMUs have been sanctioned till date by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
For the implementation of PM JANMAN, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), through state governments and UT administrations, has undertaken a habitation-level data collection exercise through the PM Gati Shakti mobile application to estimate the PVTG population and also gaps in infrastructure, including that of housing.
As per information from MoRD, there is a grievance redressal mechanism under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) at the gram panchayat, block, district and state level. The cases of irregularities reported by MPs, MLAs and the public directly or through CPGRAMS are taken up with the state government for necessary action.
PM JANMAN aims to provide basic facilities to improve socio-economic conditions like safe housing, clean drinking water and improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, electrification of unelectrified households and sustainable livelihood opportunities to the Adivasi community in three years.
A senior official of the tribal affairs ministry said that in coordination with states, citizen-friendly camps have been organised to facilitate the preparation of basic documents like Aadhaar, caste certificate and Jan Dhan bank account, required for availing benefits under different schemes, including Ayushman Card, PM Awas, MNREGA, etc.
"Before the launch of PM JANMAN, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was implementing the 'Development of PVTGs' scheme, wherein funds were provided to the concerned state and UT based on their proposals for conservation cum development (CCD) plans to fill gaps in infrastructure and were demand-driven," the official added.
