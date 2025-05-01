ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Inaugurates Bharat Pavilion At WAVES

The pavilion with the theme "Kala to Code" celebrates India's spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and showcases the country's artistic traditions.

PM Inaugurates Bharat Pavilion At WAVES
PM Modi at WAVES Summit (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 1, 2025 at 6:20 PM IST

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit here which is billed as a vibrant tribute to India's legacy of storytelling.

The pavilion with the theme "Kala to Code" celebrates India's spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and showcases the country's artistic traditions that have long been a beacon of creativity, harmony and cultural diplomacy. Modi said the Bharat Pavilion reflects significant innovation that has been achieved in the country.

The pavilion has four immersive zones that takes visitors through the continuum of India's storytelling traditions -- 'Shruti' with a spotlight on oral traditions, 'Kriti' to highlight written legacies, 'Drishti' to explore visual expression, and Creator's Leap to showcase the future of storytelling with cutting edge technology.

"From the echoes of Om to the beats of the tabla, from the etched symbols of Bhimbetka to today's digital screens, from the dance of Nataraja to cinematic blockbusters, the pavilion will be a living archive of how India shaped and continues to shape the global storyscape," a senior official said.

The Bharat Pavilion presents a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to connect with India's exceptional talent, advanced storytelling technologies and rapidly expanding market potential.

"More than a showcase of cultural heritage, the Bharat Pavilion is a reflection of strong government support in fostering cross-cultural partnerships and investment, positioning itself as a global centre for creative innovation and collaboration," the official said.

