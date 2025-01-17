ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo; 5-Day Show To Witness Over 100 New Launches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the largest mobility expo in India, which is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies.

The five-day expo is being held across three venues: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in the national capital and India Expo Center and Mart, Greater Noida.

Modi inaugurated the Expo at Bharat Mandapam in the presence of Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, H D Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Manohar Lal, Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, and leaders of the automobile sectors.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22, will bring the entire value chain of the mobility ecosystem -- from automobile manufacturers to components, electronics parts, tyre and energy storage makers, and automotive software firms and material recyclers -- under a single umbrella.

With a theme "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain", aiming to foster collaboration and innovation across the automotive and mobility sector with an emphasis on sustainable and cutting-edge technological advancements, the global expo will host over 9 concurrent shows, more than 20 conferences and pavilions.

In addition, the expo features state sessions to showcase policies and initiatives in the mobility sector to enable collaborations between industry and regional levels. Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 aims to unite the entire mobility value chain under one umbrella.