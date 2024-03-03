PM Donates Rs 2,000 as 'Party Fund' to BJP Ahead of Polls, Urges All to Contribute

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday donated Rs 2,000 as 'party fund' to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and urged everyone to contribute and be part of "donation for nation building".

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi urged citizens to be a part of the 'Donation for Nation Building' campaign through NaMo app. "I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat. I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!," PM Modi tweeted along with a receipt of his donation to the party.

The call to donate money comes after the Supreme Court in February delivered a unanimous verdict, striking down the Electoral Bonds scheme as unconstitutional. While the Opposition parties hailed the Apex court decision, the ruling BJP said that the scheme was brought in for transparency in electoral funding.

The CJI while reading out his judgement said that the Supreme Court holds that anonymous electoral bonds are violative of Right to Information and Article 19(1)(a). The Supreme Court said that information about corporate contributors through Electoral Bonds must be disclosed as the donations by companies are purely for quid pro quo purposes.

The purpose of curbing black money is not a sufficient justification to anonymise the identities of donors and the details of the contributions in the Electoral Bonds scheme, the SC said while striking down the Centre's Electoral Bonds scheme. An Electoral Bond is an instrument in the nature of a promissory note or bearer bond which can be purchased by any individual, company, firm or association of persons provided the person or body is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. The bonds are issued specifically for the purpose of contributing funds to political parties. (With Agency inputs)