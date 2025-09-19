PM Condoles Zubeen Garg's Demise, Himanta Says Body Will Reach Assam On Saturday Evening
Published : September 19, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered his condolences to singer Zubeen Garg, who passed in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore.
Expressing shock in an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned Garg's sudden demise. Biswa Sarma said he has spoken to Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule to bring singer Zubeen Garg's body to the state. The Indian high commission is in touch with Singaporean authorities, which will decide whether an autopsy is required, the CM told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here. ''If an autopsy needs to be done, it is likely that Zubeen's mortal remains will reach Assam on Saturday evening," he said.
''We are coordinating to ensure the return of Zubeen's mortal remains to Assam at the earliest. As soon as the process is firmed up, I will share an update," he also posted on 'X'.
The 52-year-old artiste passed away in Singapore after a tragic accident during a trip to attend the Northeast Festival. News of his untimely death has left his fans across the Northeast and the rest of the country in deep shock.
While Zubeen will always be remembered for his music, from Assamese classics to Bollywood hits like Ya Ali from Gangster (2006), he was much more than just a singer. He was a voice for social causes, unafraid to take a stand when it mattered.
