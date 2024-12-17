ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Condoles Death Of Tulasi Gowda, Says She Will Remain Guiding Light For Environment Conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of environmentalist Tulsi Gowda who died on Monday.

Environmentalist Tulasi Gowda Passed away at the age of 86.
Environmentalist Tulasi Gowda Passed away at the age of 86. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday condoled the death of environmentalist Tulasi Gowda and said she will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation.

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Tulasi Gowda Ji, a revered environmentalist from Karnataka and Padma Awardee. She dedicated her life to nurturing nature, planting thousands of saplings, and conserving our environment."

"She will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation. Her work will continue to inspire generations to protect our planet. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added. Gowda passed away at her residence in Honnalli village in Karnataka's Uttara district on Monday due to age-related ailments. She was 86.

She belonged to the Halakki tribe and is survived by a son and a daughter. In recognition of her work, she was conferred with Padma Shri in 2021.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday condoled the death of environmentalist Tulasi Gowda and said she will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation.

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Tulasi Gowda Ji, a revered environmentalist from Karnataka and Padma Awardee. She dedicated her life to nurturing nature, planting thousands of saplings, and conserving our environment."

"She will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation. Her work will continue to inspire generations to protect our planet. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added. Gowda passed away at her residence in Honnalli village in Karnataka's Uttara district on Monday due to age-related ailments. She was 86.

She belonged to the Halakki tribe and is survived by a son and a daughter. In recognition of her work, she was conferred with Padma Shri in 2021.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODIKARNATAKAPM MODI CONDOLED DEATH OF GOWDAENVIRONMENTALIST TULSI GOWDA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.