'Please Treat Former CJs And HC Judges With Dignity': SC On Lack Of Facilities In Tribunals

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said if the Centre is unable to provide proper facilities, then it should abolish all the tribunals and send all matters to high courts, saying "please treat former chief justices, former judges of the high court who accept your posts with dignity".

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench said former high court judges are often not inclined to take up post-retirement roles in tribunals due to the lack of amenities. The bench said it does not find fault with the former judges and former chief justices in not joining the tribunals.

The bench orally remarked that all such quasi-judicial bodies should be abolished if the government was unable to mitigate the situation.

"Why are they applying and appearing for the interview and then not taking charge? One of the reasons is, they then get the reality of it, what it is to be a tribunal member. Some of them, if they are chairpersons, were former chief justices of high courts, or former judges of the Supreme Court", said the bench.

“No facility whatsoever is provided to them. Even for stationary they have to go on requesting. How are you treating the tribunals? The fault lies with you (Centre). You have created the tribunals", said the bench. The bench said former judges feel a lot of uncertainty about housing and other amenities after the appointment order.