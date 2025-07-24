Pleas Over Centre's Delay In Judges' Appointment: SC To Examine After Two Weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine pleas questioning the delay on the part of the Centre in connection with the appointment of judges after the collegium reiterated their names.

The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. Senior advocate Arvind Datar and advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the pleas before the bench for urgent listing. The counsel said the petitions were listed in 2023 but were suddenly dropped from the cause list.

Datar said there are names of some judges which were reiterated in 2019, then 2020 and 2022, but till now they have not been cleared. "This court has a fixed time limit for taking decisions at every stage. A delay of a few weeks is understandable, but a delay of four years is not understandable at all," said Datar.

The counsel also referred to instances where advocates in Delhi and Mumbai, whose names were recommended, eventually withdrew their names.

In the case of an advocate from Delhi, the CJI said when a woman advocate's name was not cleared by the Centre, he tried to persuade on the administrative side. Datar said the matter was last taken up by Justice (Retd) Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

It was submitted before that eventually what happens is that the candidate whose name has been recommended for judgeship by the Supreme Court collegium gradually loses interest and seniority.

The bench said it will hear the pleas after two weeks. In connection with a woman advocate from Delhi, Bhushan contended that she was a topper of a National Law School and claimed that this has been happening repeatedly. Bhushan also pointed at the case of governors, where the apex court has fixed a timeline for clearing bills. The CJI Gavai asked Bhushan not to mention anything sub-judice and told him to keep his powder dry.