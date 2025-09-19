‘Complete Data Should Be Available’, Plea Seeks SC-Monitored Probe Into Air India Crash
The plea has been filed by Safety Matters Foundation, an aviation safety NGO founded by Captain Amit Singh.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 19, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe under its “supervision and control” into the June 12 Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, in which 260 people were killed.
The plea sought a direction to make publicly available the complete data retrieved from the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bearing registration VT-ANB, which met with a fatal accident on June 12, 2025, at Ahmedabad.
The plea also sought a direction to appoint independent professionals to monitor the investigation, as the authorities' selective and incomplete disclosure of critical information, coupled with the premature attribution of pilot error while overlooking systemic faults, has resulted in a continuing violation of Article 21 and Article 14 of the Constitution.
The plea contended that the preliminary report issued by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is incomplete, selective, and lacking in transparency, thereby undermining the credibility of the investigative process and the trust of the travelling public.
The plea said that when citizens entrust their lives to air travel, they do so on the faith that the state will ensure a regime of transparency, accountability, and fairness in the investigation of accidents. “A selective or compromised inquiry not only denies justice to the victims but also exposes future passengers to the same systemic risks. The importance of this petition, therefore, lies not only in seeking answers for the present disaster but in safeguarding the lives of countless others who continue to fly with the belief that the skies are secure”, said the plea.
“The Preliminary Report fails to comply with Rule 2(25) of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, which states that such a report serves the purpose of disseminating all data obtained during the early stages of the investigation. Instead, the report contains selective disclosures, such as paraphrased references to cockpit voice recordings without timestamps, full transcripts, or corroborative context”, said the plea.
The plea said that by releasing incomplete and unverified extracts of the cockpit voice recording, the respondent has created an information environment that unfairly tilts the narrative in favour of the operator and manufacturer, contrary to the principles of impartiality, transparency, and public accountability that must govern air accident investigations.
The plea said that by withholding critical data, omitting safety recommendations, disregarding documented technical anomalies, and prematurely attributing blame to the pilots, the respondent has created a skewed narrative that fails to serve the preventive purpose of an air accident investigation.
The plea said such conduct erodes public confidence, deprives citizens of their right to truthful information, and results in a continuing violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which secure fairness, equality, and the right to life and safety. “The intervention of this court is therefore necessary to ensure full disclosure of all data retrieved from the aircraft and to mandate independent oversight of the investigation, so that risks are properly identified, preventive measures adopted, and the lives of future passengers safeguarded”, it said.
