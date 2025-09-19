ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Complete Data Should Be Available’, Plea Seeks SC-Monitored Probe Into Air India Crash

File photo of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad, in June. ( IANS )

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe under its “supervision and control” into the June 12 Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, in which 260 people were killed.

The plea has been filed by Safety Matters Foundation, an aviation safety NGO founded by Captain Amit Singh.

The plea sought a direction to make publicly available the complete data retrieved from the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bearing registration VT-ANB, which met with a fatal accident on June 12, 2025, at Ahmedabad.

The plea also sought a direction to appoint independent professionals to monitor the investigation, as the authorities' selective and incomplete disclosure of critical information, coupled with the premature attribution of pilot error while overlooking systemic faults, has resulted in a continuing violation of Article 21 and Article 14 of the Constitution.

The plea contended that the preliminary report issued by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is incomplete, selective, and lacking in transparency, thereby undermining the credibility of the investigative process and the trust of the travelling public.

The plea said that when citizens entrust their lives to air travel, they do so on the faith that the state will ensure a regime of transparency, accountability, and fairness in the investigation of accidents. “A selective or compromised inquiry not only denies justice to the victims but also exposes future passengers to the same systemic risks. The importance of this petition, therefore, lies not only in seeking answers for the present disaster but in safeguarding the lives of countless others who continue to fly with the belief that the skies are secure”, said the plea.