Plea Moved In SC Seeking SIT To Probe West Bengal Violence

New Delhi: The issue of violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Bengal's Murshidabad district has reached the Supreme Court. Three people died and over 200 have been arrested in violence last week in Murshidabad and other Bengal districts, including South 24 Paraganas, Malda, and Hooghly.

A plea has been filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha. The plea sought a direction from the apex court for constituting a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the ongoing incidents of communal and political violence in West Bengal.

The plea sought a direction seeking an explanation from the respondents regarding the failure of the law-and-order machinery, and also a direction regarding compensation and rehabilitation for victims.

The plea also sought a direction for ensuring the protection of life and liberty of those currently being affected and to prevent further escalation. The petitioner has made the West Bengal government and the central government respondents in the matter.

BJP leader Shuvendu Adhikari slammed the Trinamool Congress for violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. "The conspiracy in Murshidabad is of fundamentalists. Trinamool Congress is as dangerous as Ansarullah Bangla. Property worth Rs 100 crore has been destroyed," Adhikari said.

Adhikari alleged hundreds of Hindus have been displaced from Suti, Samserganj, Jangipur, Dhulian, Farakka and other areas and taken refuge in neighbouring districts. "Those who couldn't move out are struggling to meet their basic needs. Their homes have been looted and vandalised. Even their drinking water sources like ponds and wells have been poisoned," he added.