Plea Alleges Organised Tiger-Poaching, SC Seeks Centre’s Response
The petitioner highlighted that organised poaching syndicates are posing grave threat to the tiger population and called for a comprehensive, independent and coordinated investigation.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 17, 2025 at 7:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the central government, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and others on a plea for CBI probe into an alleged organised tiger-poaching and illegal wildlife-trade racket operating in states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Gaurav Kumar Bansal. The petitioner has highlighted grave threats posed to the tiger population by organised poaching syndicates operating across state and national boundaries.
Bansal contended before the bench that at least 30 per cent tigers are outside designated tiger reserves and referred to news reports of the large-scale poaching of the big cat. After hearing submissions, the bench said, “issue notice…”.
The petitioner has referred to recent and continuing revelations of an organised transnational syndicate engaged in systematic poaching of tigers in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The plea also cited the smuggling of the animals' body parts across state and international borders.
The bench asked the additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre and other authorities, to take instructions on the petition.
"The arrest of several accused persons, the seizure of tiger skins, bones, weapons and financial records, as well as the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), have clearly established that the menace is not confined to an isolated incident but reflects the existence of a deep-rooted criminal network that undermines the rule of law...," it has said.
The plea said the cause of action is further strengthened by the glaring vulnerabilities in non-protected territorial forest areas adjoining notified tiger reserves, which have repeatedly become the soft targets of poachers.
The petitioner urged the apex court to issue direction for a CBI probe and submitted, “Unless this court intervenes and directs a comprehensive, independent and coordinated investigation, the ecological security of the nation and the survival of the national animal will be gravely compromised”.
Also Read