Plea Alleges Organised Tiger-Poaching, SC Seeks Centre’s Response

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the central government, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and others on a plea for CBI probe into an alleged organised tiger-poaching and illegal wildlife-trade racket operating in states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Gaurav Kumar Bansal. The petitioner has highlighted grave threats posed to the tiger population by organised poaching syndicates operating across state and national boundaries.

Bansal contended before the bench that at least 30 per cent tigers are outside designated tiger reserves and referred to news reports of the large-scale poaching of the big cat. After hearing submissions, the bench said, “issue notice…”.

The petitioner has referred to recent and continuing revelations of an organised transnational syndicate engaged in systematic poaching of tigers in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The plea also cited the smuggling of the animals' body parts across state and international borders.