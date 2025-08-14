Plea On Helicopter Crashes: SC Seeks Response From Centre And DGCA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Central Government among others in connection with a plea on a series of helicopter crashes, particularly in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench decided to issue notice to the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Uttarakhand government, among others, on the plea.

The petitioner’s counsel contended before the bench that the concern is over a series of helicopter crashes that have taken place, particularly towards Kedarnath. The bench ccheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

On June 15, a helicopter carrying pilgrims from the Kedarnath shrine crashed in the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility, killing all seven people on board, the fifth helicopter accident on the Chardham Yatra route since the pilgrimage started on April 30. The seven casualties included a two-year-old child and the pilot, who were on board the helicopter, operated by a private firm.

The civil aviation ministry said it has suspended the operations of the firm for the Char Dham Yatra and has directed the DGCA to immediately post officers from airworthiness, safety and operations to actively oversee all helicopter activity in the Kedarnath valley.

On June 7, a helicopter enroute to Kedarnath had to make an emergency landing on the road due to a technical fault soon after take-off in which the pilot was injured but the five devotees on board were rescued safely.