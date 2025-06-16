Plea Moved In SC Challenging Three-year Practice Mandate For Civil Judge (Junior Division)

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict, which prescribed a minimum of three years of practice at the Bar as a prerequisite for appearing in the examination for the post of civil judge (junior division).

On May 20, 2025, the top court had directed all the high courts and the state governments to amend the relevant service rules to the effect that candidates desirous of entering the judicial services as civil judge (junior division) will have to possess three years-experience as an advocate.

The review has been filed by Chandrasen Yadav, a practising advocate and an aggrieved judicial service aspirant. The plea contended that the petitioner’s fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution had been infringed due to the imposition of an arbitrary and unreasonable condition of mandatory three years’ practice at the Bar. The plea stressed that this adversely affects the petitioner’s right to equal opportunity and fair access to public employment.

The plea contended: "The review petitioner submits that the mandatory three-year practice rule should be implemented only from 2027 onwards to avoid unjust exclusion of recent graduates (2023–2025) who prepared under the previous eligibility criteria. Immediate enforcement causes retrospective hardship, violating principles of fairness, legitimate expectation, and equal opportunity under Article 14 of the Indian Constitution".

"This court restored the requirement of a minimum three years’ practice at the Bar as a mandatory condition for entry into judicial service, relying upon certain affidavits submitted by various high courts; however, crucial inputs and contrary recommendations such as those made by the state of Nagaland, state of Tripura, High Court of Punjab and Haryana, and the state of Chhattisgarh, which opposed the said requirements were not wholly considered by this court," it contended.

The plea argued that no consideration was given to the number or success rate of fresh law graduates who have historically performed well in judicial services and have served effectively on the bench after undergoing training.

"In the absence of such material, the judgment falls foul of the constitutional requirement that classification must be based on intelligible differentia with a rational nexus to the object sought to be achieved," the plea said.

The plea submitted that the apex court ought to have duly appreciated clause 8.35 of the Shetty Commission’s recommendations, which explicitly stated that if young and meritorious law graduates are imparted intensive training, it may not be necessary to prescribe three years of practice at the Bar as a precondition for entry into judicial service.

The plea argued that the direction to amend service rules uniformly across all states and high courts amounts to encroachment upon the powers of state legislatures and public service commissions.

The plea contended that the direction was not backed by any empirical study or data to show that candidates with three years of practice are better judges than fresh law graduates.