Plea In SC Seeks Suspension Of Air India's Boeing Fleet Operations Pending Safety Audit

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to suspend Air India's Boeing aircraft operations pending a safety audit within two weeks, against the backdrop of the recent Ahmedabad air tragedy that claimed lives of 241 passengers and crew on board, and several others on the ground.

The London-bound Air India flight, Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, with 242 passengers and crew on board, crashed moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at around 1:39 PM on June 12.

The petitioner urged the apex court to issue directions to the concerned authorities, particularly the aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) to conduct unannounced audits of the entire fleet of Air India and other airlines operating in India, with public disclosure of findings and imposition of immediate corrective measures or penalties for non-compliance.

"Issue directions to respondents for stringent security and scientific checks of all planes operating in India and immediate grounding of all Air India and all other aircrafts found not fully functional or lacking prescribed facilities for international passenger service until all defects are rectified and airworthiness recertified," said one of the prayers made in the petition filed by an advocate Ajay Bansal.

The plea sought a direction to the concerned authorities to formulate and notify, within four weeks, fresh mandatory guidelines for Air India's and other airlines scheduled international and domestic operations, prescribing stringent and periodic functional checks of all cabin equipment (seats, entertainment, climate control), engines, airframes and ancillary systems, consistent with best international standards (FAA FAR 25, EASA CS-25).