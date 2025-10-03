ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC Seeks Protection, CBI Or NIA Probe In Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death Case

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival, seeking transfer of probe into the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg from the state police's SIT to a central agency such as the CBI or the NIA.

Garg, one of Assam's most celebrated singers, passed away in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the festival. Reports suggest that the 52-year-old artiste drowned while swimming near an island during a yacht outing.

Police have invoked murder charges against Garg's manager, Siddharth Sharma and Mahanta, who were nabbed from Delhi on Wednesday. They are also in CID custody for 14 days. According to the petition, the Singaporean authorities have initiated their own inquiry, but they have not found any element of foul play or culpability attributable to Mahanta.

Mahanta, in his petition, which was filed through advocate Raj Kamal on September 30, has made the Centre, Assam government, the state's Director General of Police, the Central Bureau of India (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as respondents.

The plea alleged that Mahanta, who is the brother of Assam's Chief Information Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, has been subjected to a "vicious media trial" and "scapegoating" in connection with Garg’s sudden death.

It said that despite this, the Assam Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and causing death by negligence. Over 54 FIRs have reportedly been filed against Mahanta across Assam and other northeastern states, it said. Mahanta contended that he has been unfairly vilified by both the state machinery and the media.