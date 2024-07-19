ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC To Vacate Its Order For No Action On ASI Report On 'Bhojshala'

By ETV Bharat English Team

The Hindu Front for Justice has requested the Supreme Court to overturn its April 1 order, which had prohibited the High Court from taking any action based on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report regarding the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh. The complex is at the centre of a religious dispute, and the ASI's findings are crucial for resolving the issue. The plea aims to lift the restriction and allow the High Court to proceed with decisions based on the report.

Hindu Front for Justice has moved a plea in the Supreme Court urging the court to vacate its April 1 order, which asked the High Court not to take action or pass further orders based on ASI report findings in connection with the religious character of the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh.
Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Hindu Front for Justice has moved a plea in the Supreme Court urging the court to vacate its April 1 order, which asked the High Court not to take action or pass further orders based on ASI report findings in connection with the religious character of the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh.

The plea filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain urged the apex court to withdraw the order passed on April 1. The plea said that the Mosque Committee had moved the apex court demanding a ban on the ASI investigation, but the ASI investigation has been completed. The plea said the ASI has filed the investigation report in the High Court.

The Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society moved the apex court against the March 11 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court for a scientific survey of the shrine to ascertain which it belonged to which community. The High Court in March had directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the Bhojshala complex within six weeks.

The Hindu side said according to the ASI report many signs of Sanatana culture have been found and the survey, which lasted for almost 98 days, unearthed around 1,700 relics and other evidence.

The plea said carvings featuring a wide range of images, including defaced idols of God/Goddess, artefacts, remains and human and animal figures were also found.

On April 1, the Supreme Court declined to take an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey to determine the religious character of the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra had sought the response of the Centre and State government and the Hindu side in the matter. The bench had said that no physical excavation should be done, which could alter the appearance of the structure and there should not be any damage to the structure while refusing to stay the ASI survey. The apex court had said that no action should be taken on the outcome of the ASI survey without its permission. Hindus consider Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati) while the Muslim community calls it Kamal Maula mosque

