Plea In SC To Form SIT To Probe Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Of Electoral Rolls Manipulation

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a former judge, to inquire about allegations of large-scale electoral roll manipulation in Mahadevapura Assembly constituency in Bengaluru Central and other affected constituencies in the country.

The plea has been filed by an apex court advocate and Congress member, Rohit Pandey. The plea cited the allegations made by Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi at a press conference on August 7, 2025.

“The present public interest litigation is prompted by serious allegations of electoral roll manipulation as observed in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency, part of the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka. These allegations, made public on 7 August 2025 by Mr. Rahul Gandhi, MP and Leader of the Opposition, concern the manipulation of thousands of legitimate voters' names and the inclusion of fictitious or duplicate entries, allegedly with the involvement of political operatives and local officials”, said the plea.

The plea said the material disclosed in the press conference includes extracts from the electoral roll, showing identical names in multiple polling parts; and entries linked to non-existent or commercial addresses and other forms of manipulation. The plea said independent citizen verification reportedly confirmed the bogus and duplicate entries.

“That it has been found in the State of Karnataka that approximately 40,000-50,000 voters have been recorded with identical addresses and fathers' names, in addition to the presence of invalid voters which is annexed here….”, said the plea.

The plea said that it has been found in Maharashtra, in the Chandrapur constituency no. 71, that approximately 80 voters have been registered at one and the same address, whereupon verification it was discovered that no one is presently residing at the said premises.