ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC Seeks Political Parties To Comply With POSH Law

New Delhi: A petition filed in the Supreme Court has sought a direction to political parties to comply with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The plea argues that political parties are covered by the ambit of the 2013 Act, therefore, bound to follow the procedures outlined in it. It said in 2024 the petitioner, Yogamaya MG, and advocate, filed a similar plea in the top court, which granted her the liberty to move the competent authority.

The petitioner sent a representation to the Election Commission of India but has received no response till date, the plea added. Before the top court now, she sought directions to ensure a safe and inclusive work environment for women in political parties and holding political parties accountable to prevent and address sexual harassment.

With Centre and political parties, including BJP and Congress added as respondents, the plea sought a direction to constitute a grievance redressal mechanism to tackle the menace of sexual harassment in line with the apex court's directions in the landmark Vishaka verdict and the 2013 Act.

"This writ petition challenges the exclusion of female political workers from the ambit of protection under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act)," the plea filed through advocate Sriram P said.