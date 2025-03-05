Plea In SC Seeks Direction Declare National Testing Agency As Unconstitutional, Unlawful

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the establishment and functioning of the National Testing Agency and sought a direction to the Centre to immediately cease all the activities conducted by the agency, including the administration of entrance examinations.

The plea has been filed by advocate M Sathya Kumar. The plea sought a direction from the top court to declare the agency as unconstitutional, unlawful, and to uphold the principles of constitutionalism and constitutional morality.

The plea urged the court to issue a direction to transfer all responsibilities and functions currently performed by the agency to a statutory body established through a proper legislative process, ensuring transparency, accountability, and adherence to constitutional principles.

"The National Testing Agency, being a private entity, was established without detailed discussion and approval in Parliament, bypassing democratic processes and raising questions about its legal standing and accountability," contended the plea.

The plea contended that arbitrary actions of the agency have impacted the education and employment opportunities of students, violating their right to equality and equal opportunity as guaranteed under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution. "The National Testing Agency's operations lack transparency and accountability, undermining the principles of constitutionalism and constitutional morality," it said.

The plea stressed that the agency’s establishment and functioning have been politically prejudiced, compromising its intended autonomy and neutrality.

"The JEE Main exam, 2024 faced multiple issues, including the debarment of 39 candidates for using unfair means. There were also allegations of impersonation and other unfair practices detected during the exam sessions. These incidents have raised concerns about the integrity and management of the exam," said the plea.

The plea contended that the apex court had flagged significant security lapses during the NEET-UG 2024 exam, which involves the instances, where the question papers were transported in e-rickshaws and private logistics services were used, leading to paper leaks in Patna and Hazaribagh.

"Unauthorized access to question papers was also reported, indicating serious breaches in security protocols. The National Eligibility Test (NET) 2024, which selects candidates for public-funded research fellowships, was followed by reports of question paper leaks. This incident led to the cancellation of the exam just a day after it was conducted, affecting a million students. UGC-NET was cancelled a day after it was conducted. The Education Ministry confirmed that the exam paper was on darknet," contended the plea.

The petitioner stressed that these controversies have significantly impacted the credibility of the agency, which is responsible for conducting these exams. The plea said the creation of the agency by the executive branch alone might centralise exorbitant power in the hands of the Centre, reducing the role of the legislature as a whole and other stakeholders in the education sector.

"Major policy decisions, especially those affecting millions of students, should ideally involve extensive public consultation. The decision to establish the respondent agency has been taken without adequately seeking input from educators, students, and other stakeholders. In turn, there is an absence of public consultation," said the plea.