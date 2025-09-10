Plea In SC Seeks Cancellation Of Cricket Match Between India And Pakistan
Urvashi Jain, the petitioner, said organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror sent a message inconsistent with public sentiment.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 10:25 PM IST
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament.
India and Pakistan meet on September 14, which is scheduled at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2025 Asia Cup. The petitioners stressed taking steps to bring the BCCI under the control/purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.
The petition, filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain, said organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, sent a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment.
“Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificed their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists”, said the plea.
The plea contended that it can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives at the hands of the Pakistani terrorist, and the dignity of the nation and security of citizens come before entertainment.
The plea contended that the cricket match in the upcoming Asia Cup is detrimental to the national Interests and to the morale of the armed forces and of the nation as a whole.
“Playing cricket matches between India & Pakistan shows that the entertainment and revenue generation is much more important than the lives of our brave soldiers and civilians. This scheduled match is nothing but a mockery of the emotions of all the citizens of India. It is high time to take steps to bring the BCCI under the control/purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports”, said the plea.