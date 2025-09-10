ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC Seeks Cancellation Of Cricket Match Between India And Pakistan

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament.

India and Pakistan meet on September 14, which is scheduled at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2025 Asia Cup. The petitioners stressed taking steps to bring the BCCI under the control/purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The petition, filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain, said organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, sent a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment.

“Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificed their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists”, said the plea.