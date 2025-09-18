Plea In SC Against Karnataka Govt Inviting Booker Prize Winner Banu Mushtaq For Dasara Festival Celebrations
The petitioner H S Gaurav moved the apex court against the Karnataka high court order which allowed Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra festivities
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 18, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Karnataka High Court, approving the state’s decision to invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest for Dasara festival celebration inauguration at the Chamundeshwari temple, Mysuru.
A counsel, representing the petitioner, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The counsel contended that this is a plea against the state government’s decision to allow a non-Hindu to perform the puja at the Chamundeshwari Temple for the inauguration of Dasara in Mysuru.
The counsel urged the bench to list the matter for hearing tomorrow, pointing out that the inauguration is scheduled on September 22. The bench agreed to list the matter.
The plea, filed by one H S Gaurav, said the petitioner has moved the apex court against September 15, order of the high court. The high court dismissed the plea filed by the petitioner and allowed Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra festivities.
The plea contended that the high court has erroneously held that no legal or constitutional right of the petitioner is being violated by extending the invitation to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the state sponsored Dasara festivities and participation of a person practicing a particular faith or religion, in celebrations of festivals of other religion does not offend the rights available under Constitution.
The plea said the high court erred by not appreciating the fact that the invitation for the 2025 Dasara Mahotsav clearly states that on September 22, 2025, between 10:10 a.m. and 10:40 a.m., and Mushtaq would be inaugurating the festival inside the premises of the Chamundeshwari temple.
The plea said the inauguration would involve the lighting of lamps before the sanctum sanctorum of Goddess Chamundeshwari, along with the offering of flowers, fruits, kumkum, arishina (turmeric), and other traditional items to the deity.
“High court erred by not appreciating the fact that for inauguration of Dasara in the premises of Goddess Chamundeshwari temple a pooja has to be performed which cannot be performed by a non-Hindu. The aforesaid pooja must be performed as per Hindu devotional and rituals and the said pooja is the inauguration to the traditional ten days celebrations of Dasara festival," said the plea.
The plea said Mushtaq belongs to the Muslim community and she cannot perform rituals before the deity, which is against established Hindu religious and ceremonial practices. “If such inauguration is conducted by a person belonging to a different faith, it violates the religious beliefs of Hindu worshippers and risks defiling the sanctity of the festival by contravening established rules relating to the worship of the deity on this auspicious day," said the plea.
The plea said the high court erred by not appreciating the fact that the performance of pooja by a Hindu dignitary is an essential religious practice protected under Article 25, and added, “hence, state interference by altering this practice amounts to violation of fundamental rights of Hindus.”
“High court erred by not appreciating the fact that essential religious practices governed by Agamic traditions, which are being violated by the Karnataka Government’s decision to invite a non-Hindu, Banu Mushtaq, to inaugurate the 2025 Mysuru Dasara festival," said the plea.
The petitioner urged the apex court to put on hold the September 15, order of the high court.
