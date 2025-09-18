ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea In SC Against Karnataka Govt Inviting Booker Prize Winner Banu Mushtaq For Dasara Festival Celebrations

A traditional 21-gun salute is fired to mark the start of the 'Jamboo Savari' procession during Mysuru Dasara at the Palace premises, in Mysuru, Karnataka, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Karnataka High Court, approving the state’s decision to invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest for Dasara festival celebration inauguration at the Chamundeshwari temple, Mysuru.

A counsel, representing the petitioner, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The counsel contended that this is a plea against the state government’s decision to allow a non-Hindu to perform the puja at the Chamundeshwari Temple for the inauguration of Dasara in Mysuru.

The counsel urged the bench to list the matter for hearing tomorrow, pointing out that the inauguration is scheduled on September 22. The bench agreed to list the matter.

The plea, filed by one H S Gaurav, said the petitioner has moved the apex court against September 15, order of the high court. The high court dismissed the plea filed by the petitioner and allowed Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra festivities.

The plea contended that the high court has erroneously held that no legal or constitutional right of the petitioner is being violated by extending the invitation to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the state sponsored Dasara festivities and participation of a person practicing a particular faith or religion, in celebrations of festivals of other religion does not offend the rights available under Constitution.

The plea said the high court erred by not appreciating the fact that the invitation for the 2025 Dasara Mahotsav clearly states that on September 22, 2025, between 10:10 a.m. and 10:40 a.m., and Mushtaq would be inaugurating the festival inside the premises of the Chamundeshwari temple.

The plea said the inauguration would involve the lighting of lamps before the sanctum sanctorum of Goddess Chamundeshwari, along with the offering of flowers, fruits, kumkum, arishina (turmeric), and other traditional items to the deity.