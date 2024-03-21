Plea in HC Against Delhi Govt Policy to Utilise Consolidated Fund to Pay Salaries of Imams, Muezzins

author img

By PTI

Published : 46 minutes ago

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the city government on a plea challenging the policy to utilise its consolidated fund to release salaries or honorarium to imams and muezzins of mosques under Delhi Waqf Board and others.

In response to a plea contesting the policy of using its consolidated budget to pay salaries to imams and muezzins of mosques under the Delhi Waqf Board and others, the Delhi High Court requested the city government's response on Thursday.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the city government on a plea challenging the policy to utilise its consolidated fund to release salaries or honorarium to imams and muezzins of mosques under Delhi Waqf Board and others. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora issued notice to the Delhi government, its various departments including finance, planning, and revenue, and Delhi Waqf Board on the petition.

The court granted four weeks to them to file their replies and listed the matter for further hearing on July 22. Petitioner Rukmani Singh said the Constitution provides that the state shall be secular and therefore, cannot favour any particular religion.

However, in the instant case, the practice adopted by the respondent no. 1 (Delhi government) to pay honorarium to few individuals of a particular religious community without considering the financial condition of the similar category of individuals in the other religious community directly contravenes the secular nature of the state and violates Articles 14, 15 (1) and 27, 266 and 282 of the Constitution, the petition said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.