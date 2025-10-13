ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea For A New Dam To Replace Mullaperiyar: SC Notice To Centre, Tamil Nadu, Kerala

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and also the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on a plea seeking the construction of a new dam to replace the Mullaperiyar dam following concerns over its safety and structural stability.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The petitioner NGO Save Kerala Brigade was represented by senior advocate V Giri and advocate Haris Beeran. The petitioner claimed that over 10 million people live in close vicinity of the British-era dam.

Giri submitted that there is a need for a new dam in the region, as the lives of around 10 million people, who lived downstream, were at risk. The bench orally remarked that some directions could be issued to strengthen the dam. "Some directions may be needed for strengthening the existing dam," the CJI said.

The bench asked, "What exactly is the problem? If another dam is constructed, then probably Tamil Nadu will say the lease will go….". Giri said that the present dam is built with surky and that seismic activities have increased in the region. The bench noted that it is one of the oldest dams. The bench was informed that it is over 120-years-old.

The bench suggested that the matter be examined by an expert body to assess safety aspects and the feasibility of constructing a new structure. After hearing arguments, the bench decided to issue notice on the plea. The plea said, "Mullaperiyar Dam has far exceeded its lifespan envisaged by its engineers and builders…..It is a pertinent fact that the dam is in its 121st year, having exceeded double the lifespan originally intended for it by its builders".

The petitioner said it represents the agony of a population living in constant fear and peril of an imminent deluge from floods coming out of an ageing dam.