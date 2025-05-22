ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea Claims Over 700 Deaths Due To Heatwave, SC Seeks Centre’s Response On National Guidelines

The plea filed by environment activist Vikrant Tongad calls for urgent steps to prevent heat-related tragedies.

Plea Claims Over 700 Deaths Due To Heatwave, SC Seeks Centre’s Response On National Guidelines
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST

New Delhi: An environmental activist has moved the Supreme Court bringing to its notice an alarming number of over 700 deaths due to heatwave.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice A G Masih, after hearing initial submissions, issued notice on the plea filed by environment activist Vikrant Tongad.

Advocate Akash Vashishtha, appearing for Tongad, submitted that more than 700 deaths were reported due to heatwave and heat stress last year.

The bench has sought response from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Disaster Management Authority and others.

“Issue notice, returnable in two weeks…. In addition to the usual mode, liberty is granted to the petitioner(s) to serve notice through the Central Agency/Standing Counsel for the respondent(s)”, said the bench, in an order passed on May 21.

The plea sought directions to strictly implement national guidelines to prepare an action plan on the management of heatwave conditions.

The plea also sought direction to provide facilities for forecast, issuance of heat alert/early warning systems, and round-the-clock redressal helplines, among others.

"Earlier, heatwaves were predominant in three regions, including northwest and central India, but now these have spread to the east coast, east, northeast, peninsular, southern and south-central regions and this has been stated in an IMD report itself," Vashishtha said.

The petition highlighted that despite the National Guidelines for Preparation of Action Plan - Prevention and Management of Heatwave, 2019, issued by the National Disaster Management Authority, many states and union territories are yet to implement the mandated heat action plans.

The plea, pointing that the escalating heatwave crisis was linked to climate change, sought compensation to the victims of heat-related illness and provide minimum wages or other social and financial security to the vulnerable classes during the extreme heat periods.

