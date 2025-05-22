ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea Claims Over 700 Deaths Due To Heatwave, SC Seeks Centre’s Response On National Guidelines

New Delhi: An environmental activist has moved the Supreme Court bringing to its notice an alarming number of over 700 deaths due to heatwave.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice A G Masih, after hearing initial submissions, issued notice on the plea filed by environment activist Vikrant Tongad.

Advocate Akash Vashishtha, appearing for Tongad, submitted that more than 700 deaths were reported due to heatwave and heat stress last year.

The bench has sought response from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Disaster Management Authority and others.

“Issue notice, returnable in two weeks…. In addition to the usual mode, liberty is granted to the petitioner(s) to serve notice through the Central Agency/Standing Counsel for the respondent(s)”, said the bench, in an order passed on May 21.