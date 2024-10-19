ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea in Madras HC Against Tamil Nadu DCM Udhayanidhi Stalin To Wear Formal Attire In Government Events

Chennai: A petition has been filed against Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Madras High Court to direct the DMK leader to wear formal attire to reflect traditional Tamil culture while participating in government events.

M.Sathyakumar, a lawyer from Selaiyur, Chennai, has said in a petition filed in the High Court, "When the DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu for the first time in 1967, Annadurai who was the Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi, MK Stalin, who is the Chief Minister and others like the Tamil language and the pride of Tamil Nadu. They insisted that the volunteers should also dress to reflect the tradition and culture."

However, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is currently the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has a habit of wearing the party's logo, T shirt, jeans pants and inappropriate shoes - while participating in government events. This is against the dress code that a deputy chief minister has to wear while participating in government functions, the plea contended.