Playing 'Vaanar' In RamLeela 'To Find Sita', Two Prisoners Escape High Security Uttarakhand Jail

Haridwar: In a rather intriguing development, two prisoners including a murder convict escaped while participating in the annual Ram Leela performance at the high-security district jail in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Friday leaving the jail administration red-faced.

It is learnt that the prisoners identified as Pankaj, a resident of Roorkee and Rajkumar, a resident of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh were playing the roles of 'Vaanar' in the RamLeela and went in search of Lord Sita as per the script of the Hindu epic religious play. However, in an anti-climax to the RamLeela play, both the prisoners escaped from the high-security prison causing a stir in the jail administration.

Pankaj was serving life imprisonment in a murder case, while Rajkumar is an undertrial prisoner in a kidnapping case. Soon after learning about the escape of the two prisoners, the local police launched a manhunt to nab the fleeing inmates.

Senior Jail Superintendent of Haridwar District Jail Manoj Kumar Arya said that the two inmates fled using a ladder by scaling the prison compound wall. The CCTV footage of the prison escape has also surfaced in which the two inmates are seen climbing the ladder to escape from the jail.

It is learnt that the ladder was kept inside the jail premises as a high-security barrack is being constructed in the jail.

Jail Superintendent Arya said that the jail administration learnt about the escape of the two inmates during a routine headcount in the evening.